Southampton Marathon Postponed Until June

The annual Southampton marathon has been postponed due to Coronavirus fears.

The event, which usually attracts up to 10,000 participants, was initially scheduled to take place on 26th April this year, but has now been delayed until 21st June.

In a post on their Twitter page, the charity supported by the marathon wrote that it continues to be a, ‘great opportunity to challenge yourself and raise money for a fantastic cause‘.

The @ABPMarathon has now been postponed until 21st June 2020!

This is a great opportunity to challenge yourself and raise money for a fantastic cause. Spaces are free with a minimum sponsorship raised for No Limits.

To find out more and to sign up visit: https://t.co/MSTAPIuhKY pic.twitter.com/sYLax81DyH — No Limits (@nolimitshelp) March 19, 2020

The annual race, comprised of a 10k, half marathon, and full-length marathon, is organised by Rees Leisure Ltd, a swim school and events management firm, and is supported by ABP Southampton, a British Ports company.

Full details of the revised event, and sign-up forms, can be found on the ABP Southampton Marathon website here.