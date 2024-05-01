Varsity Victory for Southampton

Following a 5 -day long event at the University of Portsmouth, the students of Southampton won the coveted varsity trophy for the 11th year running, having not tasted defeat since 2013.

In the annual event in which students from Southampton and Portsmouth battle it out across various different sports/activities, Team Southampton registered an impressive score of 170 to Portsmouth’s 150.

SUSU praised the “fantastic response from students, staff, alumni and families” to the return of the annual event, and expressed thanks to everyone involved.

Congratulations Team Southampton and everyone involved in this year’s varsity!