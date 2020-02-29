Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty

Nearly 3 years on, following allegations of rape in October 2017 in The New York Times and The New Yorker, a verdict on Harvey Weinstein has finally been reached. Convicted for sexual assault and third degree rape, the ex-film producer now faces up to 29 years in prison.

Tracking back to the start of the Weinstein accusations, we saw the start of the #MeToo movement – a self-reclaiming trend that took Hollywood by storm. As victims began speaking out against Weinstein, more and more shared their stories and encounters of sexual assault with this man over his three-decade career. This long list includes notable women such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Cara Delevingne, Uma Thurman, Mira Sorvino, Lupita Nyong’o, Rosanna Arquette and Lea Seydoux to name a few. The list is almost never-ending.

Though for these women and other sexual assault victims this verdict comes as a victory, some of those involved feel he has got away on too light a sentence. However, these women, known as the Silence Breakers, still find relief knowing that “while it is disappointing that today’s outcome does not deliver the true, full justice that so many women deserve, Harvey Weinstein will now forever be known as a convicted serial predator“, as quoted in The Independent. This outspoken group includes Rosanna Arquette, Ashley Judd, and 19 other accusers, all standing up and speaking out about Weinstein.

Weinstein’s verdict will certainly go down in Hollywood and media history, considering the ongoing impact that the #MeToo movement has had on both celebrities and society in general. It just goes to show that there is power in your truth, and that speaking out about sexual assault and rape can serve your abusers with justice. But the question still stands of ‘has Weinstein been charged with enough?’, considering he has only been found guilty for two of the five charges.

Harvey Weinstein is due for sentencing on 11th March 2020 in the state of California, as the judge denies his lawyers last attempts to see this man walk free on bail.