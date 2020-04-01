University Amends Student Support Fund

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, the University has amended the student support fund. The amendments are intended to accommodate for the challenging circumstances inflicted by the pandemic.

Students are now able to apply for emergency financial support through a more streamlined revision of the application process which is designed to be less time-consuming and require less documentation.

The University is equipped to provide support with a variety of financial challenges, including funding for housing, food and necessity costs, alongside travel expenses and technology costs associated with online learning.

To apply, follow the link here. If you have any questions, email stufunds@soton.ac.uk who will provide the necessary information.