Around the World in 8 Drinks

Now that most holidays are sadly cancelled this year, why not travel the world from your own kitchen instead? Here are 8 drinks from around the world for you that will make you feel like you’re there.

Spain

Starting with the most popular holiday destination for Brits, the classic drink from Spain is a glass of refreshing Sangria. Sangria is traditionally a punch made of red wine and orange juice with chopped up local fruits. In Spain, there is an abundance of peaches, nectarines and citrus fruits, which all can go in a glass (or pitcher!) of Sangria. Serve your drink over ice and enjoy this Spanish wine punch.

Italy

If you are a gin lover, but are bored of a traditional Gin and Tonic, then a Negroni could be the drink for you. A Negroni is an Italian cocktail made up of one part Gin, one part Vermouth Rosso and one part Campari. It is served over ice, with a twisted orange peel and is stirred, not shaken. It would normally be served as an aperitif, or pre-dinner drink, while you enjoy the Italian sunshine. But, there is no reason why you couldn’t enjoy it in your garden at home during the sunny afternoons and longer evenings.

Mexico

Taking our tastebuds a little bit further afield across the Atlantic, sees us enjoying a Mexican Margarita. It’s finally time to use the Tequila for something other than shots on a night out! So, grab your glass, run some lime around the edge and press in salt to make it seem like you’re in a cocktail bar. Next, mix the Tequila, Cointreau and Lime Juice in a cocktail shaker with ice and serve in your professional-looking glass. Perhaps, grab your sunglasses and play some wave music to make you feel as if you were sat on a beach in Cancún.

Cuba

If you’re looking for a longer, high ball drink, then you should try a Mojito from Cuba. This tall drink consists of White Rum, sugar, lime, soda water and mint. First, you need to crush the mint and sugar at the bottom of the glass with some lime juice, then add your ice, rum and top up with soda, serving with extra lime wedges and mint leaves in the glass. This drink is so refreshing and perfect after a long day working from home. If you prefer fruity cocktails, you can add some raspberries or strawberries, which both taste great with the lime and mint.

Ireland

Perhaps, you and your friends were planning a long weekend in Dublin, including a trip to St. James’s Gate to sample the local brew, Guinness. Instead, you could buy some Guinness in your weekly shop and try to recreate The Temple Bar in your own house or garden. You could video call your friends, so it still feels like you’re sharing a pint on holiday with your mates in one of the most famous bars in the world.

Scotland

Sadly, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, which normally attracts hundreds of thousands of people, has been cancelled. If you were planning to travel up to the Scottish capital for the festival in August, whilst you were there, you probably would’ve had to sample some Whisky, either at a bar or at the Scotch Whisky Experience on the Royal Mile. This traditional spirit is synonymous with Scotland, and should be a part of your Scottish experience. Take a look for a nice Single Malt Whisky next time you’re in the supermarket to sample at home. If you don’t drink, another classic Scottish drink to try is the soft drink, Irn-Bru.

New Zealand

This year, many people’s once in a lifetime trips across the world have been cancelled, including those to New Zealand. Apart from Hobbits and sheep, New Zealand is well-known for its vineyards and the wine that comes from them. New Zealand is famous for its Sauvignon Blanc, which is lovely for the white wine lovers. However, if you are more of a red wine drinker, Pinot Noir could be for you, as the country’s cool climate and rich soil make it the perfect place to produce Pinot Noir. Perhaps, pick up a bottle of each and try to recreate a wine tasting in your garden and try to imagine you are in a vineyard on the other side of the world.

France

Sticking with wine, why not grab yourself a bottle of Champagne and have a taste of France at home. A little pricier than other sparkling wines, but richer in flavour and gives you a little taste of French luxury. Why not think about it as a treat for getting through another week of lockdown? You can add one, as a £20-30 treat, to your shopping basket the next time you order your shopping or head to your local shop.

These drink alternatives to a holiday won’t completely take away the disappointment or upset of a cancelled holiday, but hopefully they will help you feel a little bit better about spending the summer at home and give you a taste of what it’s like to be there, whilst you enjoy your staycation instead. One day, you can hopefully rebook your trip and experience the real thing!