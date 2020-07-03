Interview with Maddie Lock, UoS Student and Founder of Sustainable Fashion Business Moodledo

Moodledo was founded by Maddie Lock and has transitioned from a videography/photography page to a fashion and art business covering every single aspect of the creative industry. Lock describes Moodledo as “dramatic, colourful and expressive” by drawing upon art, drag, and recycled clothing to inspire her looks whilst keeping sustainability at Moodledo’s core. Lock is only at the beginning of her career as a young designer so be sure to check out her Depop and Etsy pages to get Moodledo exclusives whilst you can!

Why the name Moodledo? How did the name come about?

Me and my mum actually brainstormed the name a few years back, probably around 2017. I was studying Photography A-Level at the time, and always found artists with unusual brand/artist names other than their birth names to be more interesting (I.e. Lellopepper). So, we sat down for a few hours, tirelessly rearranging letters from my name (Maddie Lock) until we finally came up with Moodledo!

When did you first realise you wanted to get into the art/fashion industry?

I’ve always been creative since I was a kid, and have flicked between creative writing, photography, film making, art, and so on until I found fashion. It was around this time last year that I decided I wanted to pursue making clothing and was given a cute mini sewing machine that I finally started using last November.

What was the first thing you ever created?

My first sewing creation was a pair of (meant to be) tailored trousers, made from some green curtains I found in a charity shop. Aside from a wonky leg, they worked out pretty well considering I made them all based on guess work!

What is your creative process?

The best way to describe it is probably havoc! I tend to just get a vision in my mind, then drag out whatever old clothes or charity shop curtains I can find and try my best to create it. I’ll typically use a garment I already own to figure out a pattern and watch YouTube videos if I get stuck, but I mostly just go along with it and hope for the best.

What are your thoughts on fast fashion and sustainability? How can fashion be more ethical?

I’ve recently been learning a lot about the darker side of the fashion industry, and I think COVID-19 has certainly forced a lot of us to do this. The fact that people work in unsafe factories for pennies an hour is completely inhumane, hence why Moodledo is all about sustainability. I’ve only bought new material twice, but other than that I always up-cycle old clothing or find curtains/bedding from charity shops. This means the costs are low, which for a start-up brand is ideal, but also ensures that material is being recycled as opposed to adding to the already overflowing landfills.

What/who are some of your creative influences, whether in fashion or the arts in general?

My first fashion exhibition was ‘Zandra Rhodes – 50 Years of Fabulous’ at the Fashion & Textile museum, and her patterns have stuck with me since. McQueen is also an inspiration, as he showed me that those from lower income families can still enter the fashion industry which resonated with me massively. I find great inspiration in drag performers, as I enjoy the immense creativity with a campy twist that goes into this art form. Jeremy Scott’s creations are really cool too. I find photography is the root of my inspiration, so I’m often drawn towards that as well. I’m oddly obsessed with clowns at the moment, so I guess add that to the list!

What is your favourite thing you have ever created?

That’s a tough one, as it changes all the time! In terms of photoshoots, I’m in love with the photo featuring the balloon sleeved white top I made, paired with a ruffled collar, baby hands and clown make up. In terms of design, I’ve recently come to appreciate the patchwork denim jacket I made out of old jeans/dungarees. To me, this resembles the vision of Moodledo – to breathe life back into clothes that were about to be thrown out. The borderline deconstructed look of it is what I love, for instance the fact that the arms are actually just two jean legs! But you wouldn’t know that unless you looked closer, and I think that’s the part that I love.

What is the future of Moodledo?

Fingers crossed, within the next 3-5 years Moodledo will transition from start-up to a recognised brand. If you track the history of Lucy & Yak, who I look to for guidance, within three years they’ve gone from unknown to winning countless awards, and that’s what I hope to achieve. At the moment, Moodledo has just launched on Etsy/Depop with mini tote bags, but will hopefully be adding some more unique one-off garments to these stores soon. If a few years down the line I can introduce Moodledo as shortlisted for awards, or even just as known by a wider audience, I will be happy, although a pop-up or permanent store would also be the dream! In the immediate future, I hope to create a full collection (6 pieces), either for FW20 or SS21, so keep your eyes peeled for hat.

If you would like to follow Moodledo’s journey be sure to check out their Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all updates and what Lock will up-cycle next!