Salons Can Reopen From Monday: The Latest Easing Of Government Restrictions

At the Government briefing on 9th July, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden announced a further relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions. On Monday 13th July, beauty salons, tattoo studios and tanning salons can reopen in England. However, there are still some restrictions on certain treatments, which are not yet allowed to take place.

Following the opening of hairdressers on 4th July, the day termed ‘Super Saturday’, many employees and employers in the beauty industry were disappointed that they were not yet allowed to return to work. However, following the Government announcement on 9th July, plans can start being put in place to reopen after the weekend.

Beauticians, spa therapists and tattooists have been given the green light to reopen and welcome customers from Monday 13th July, following the COVID-19 secure guidelines set out by the Government. However, these changes to the restrictions have only allowed for certain procedures to take place, with others still having to wait. Treatments like facial waxing, make-up application and eyelash treatments will have to remain on hold until government guidance changes, as this involves the staff getting too close to the customer’s face, which is deemed a high transmission area and is not yet allowed by the Government.

Tattooists have now also been allowed to reopen from Monday, following the Government announcement, with tattoo artists having to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), keeping their work stations socially distanced and being allowed to defer tattoos and piercings that involve face-to-face contact with the customer.

This news has been a welcome relief to many employers and employees working within the sector, as well as their loyal customers who have been waiting for their treatments. This will restore a sense of normal life.

Unfortunately, there will be some therapists who cannot work yet because their work takes place within the highest risk zone, face-to-face, which the Government has not yet allowed. There remains many customers who will be disappointed as they will be wanting these treatments too.