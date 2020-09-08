The Biggest Autumn Winter Trends You Need In Your Wardrobe This Season

Summer has now left us just as quickly as it came. Despite most of our assumptions that looking ‘trendy’ was redundant for the rest of 2020, it appears that fashion’s infamous rapid pace is not slowing down any time soon.

Following the abrupt end to spring fashion week in March, the future of the previously expeditious fashion calendar was left very unclear. This unexpected finale of the season not only forced designers to consider new ways to showcase their creations, but also led to a total re-working of the adopted fashion calendar, which many feared would permanently damage the industry. Although the majority of designers have now been forced to a halt in production, the themes of February and March’s catwalks are finally gaining traction, keeping the runways as prestigious and trailblazing as ever.

Despite the widespread fears about how the pandemic would effect the business and profits of the industry, it is evident that the public’s desire to get back out to the shops and ease the financial burdens of designers and the high street alike remains strong. The social media trends of hauls and style transformations that have dominated apps, such as Instagram and TikTok, throughout lockdown have made it as clear as ever that even a pandemic can’t stunt the joy and excitement that comes with purchasing new clothes, which is sure to grow even stronger this year.

In the run up to the festivities of the much anticipated Christmas period, gold evening wear and sequins have found themselves scattered across the runways in the collections of Tom Ford, Celine and Dior; after all, getting dressed up to sit in your house is a trope of the holiday we are all very used to. On the other end of the spectrum, however, workwear and school-chic are creeping back into style, with cardigans, sweater vests and argyle cropping up in the collections of Chloé, Fendi and Christopher Kane – just in time for the back-to-school season.

Have a look at our roundup of 8 of the top emerging autumn and winter womenswear trends, as included by Vogue, that are sure to tickle your shopping tastebuds and find their way into your personal collection this year.

Cardigans

Cardigans have quickly found themselves as the must-have item of the season, becoming the ideal transitional piece from warm summer nights to chilly September mornings. High fashion brands, like Jacquemus, Emporio Armani and Agnona, have reinvented the image of cardigan-wearer from OAP to trendy 20-somethings.

Fringing

Prada are leading the way on the modern twist to 1920’s fringing and tassels, redefining the femininity of workwear. Miuccia Prada explained that she “wanted to use fringe as a symbol of what is considered feminine… the quintessential cliché. This is a way of saying that you can be strong and feminine at the same time”. Other designers following suit include Dior, Area and Dries Van Noten.

Leather Outerwear

Matrix-chic is back and better than ever, with leather blazers being this season’s must-have outerwear piece. Traditional takes from Versace and Hermés, as well as a colourful re-imagination by Alexander McQueen on this season’s runways, demonstrate how to perfectly elevate your staple boots and a jacket winter look.

Balloon Style

This modern take on a traditional silhouette injects some much-needed excitement into the world of workwear and smart casual blouses. It seems that the bigger the better this season, as showcased by Chanel, Jil Sander and Isabel Marant. The brave may want to take this one step further with Molly Goddard inflated skirts and Moncler outerwear to rival those of archaic royalty.

Check Print

A statement print can be found at the forefront of each season, from spring florals to summer stripes. Consider how a hint of plaid, houndstooth or gingham can spruce up your much loved winter outerwear pieces, with inspiration from the iconic Burberry Nova Check to Kenneth Ize and Prabal Gurung’s modernisations of the pattern.

Skirt Suits

The ultimate back-to-work look has arrived just in time for the return to the office. Whilst the prospect of wearing anything other than pyjamas or tracksuit bottoms to sit at our laptops may seem daunting, you can be ready to make a first day statement with a tailored skirt suit by Marc Jacobs, Lanvin and Acne.

Menswear as Womenswear

Comfort is key this season with the need to adapt from living room lounging to post-work socialising, which the relaxed fit of male workwear gives room for. Traditionally ‘masculine’ silhouettes have wiggled their way into this season’s trends, alongside boyish collard shirts and ties. Bella Hadid in Alyx shows how to effortlessly bring this concept into your own wardrobe, whilst Gucci’s pop of colour creates a more androgynous look to draw inspiration from.

Going For Gold

Gold appears to be the go-to accent for this season’s festive frocks, as the metal reaches a new price record as a result of the pandemic. Spruce up your wardrobe, from day dresses to evening gowns, with this hint of luxury seen in the collections of Celine, Tom Ford and Oscar de la Renta.

It’s only a matter of time before we see these must-have trends echoed throughout the high street, becoming more wearable for our adjusted social calendars. Consider how you could use these trends to spruce up your toned back post-quarantine wardrobe and help you to bring your style back out of its lockdown shell.