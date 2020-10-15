Savage X Fenty Praised for Male Diversity

Since launching in 2018, Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage X Fenty has quickly become one of the most popular underwear retailers on the market today. The company’s newest release, which saw the debut of its menswear collection, has been the latest fashion move getting consumers talking. Following the success of the brand’s 2019 womenswear runway show, which attracted high praise from fans and critics alike for the diversity of its models, the premiere of its Autumn Winter 2020 fashion show on Amazon Prime, and accompanying online collection, have generated even more excitement than last year’s.

Whilst the brand has been size inclusive since its launch, stocking sizes XS to 4XL, this season saw its first dip into menswear, which included models of all sizes. This new addition did not go unnoticed, with users on Twitter applauding Rihanna for including plus-sized male models on her website. These photos quickly went viral, with one tweet being liked over 322,000 times.

OKAY RIHANNA 👀 pic.twitter.com/kgDD7J24Bg — Big Birkin Ber (@amberellaaaa_) October 2, 2020

Several people responded to this explaining how grateful they were to see plus-size representation for men in a mainstream brand, with one user explaining that they had never seen a body similar to theirs on a model before.

Never in my adult life have I seen a male model that has a similar body to mine. I feel… almost emotional? Like I finally can buy something I saw and want and KNOW it was made for people like me in mind 😭 — Cody Jacob (@codyjacobmusic) October 2, 2020

The popularity of Rihanna’s brand grew after shoppers decided to boycott Victoria’s Secret, following transphobic comments made in an interview by their CMO Ed Razek. This lead to a large decrease in support for the previously popular lingerie retailer, as shoppers favoured the ethics behind Savage X Fenty and its commitment to championing diversity. When asked about the importance of inclusivity in her brand last year, Rihanna explained to Elle that “you [women]belong in these pieces. You, me, trans women, women of all sizes, paraplegic women, all women are important women! All women belong here, on the biggest platform I can give them”. Savage X Fenty has now gained an even stronger cult following since extending their platform to include a diverse range of men in the same way, one of the first underwear brands to do so in an industry that often overlooks the importance of male inclusivity.

I’m built like that And I was not ready To see a bunch of people finding someone built like me really attractive. So I’m having some feelings about this at the moment. — 👻Rebranding my Depression as SpoOOoOoky!🎃 (@NomeDaBarbarian) October 2, 2020

Rihanna has not only ensured that consumers of different sizes are able to shop at her brand, but also that Savage X Fenty empowers them to see their appearance and identity in a positive light. As well as now extending her range to include all genders, Rihanna has showcased a variety of ages, abilities and sexualities on the Savage X Fenty website and in its shows. These steps towards creating a more inclusive environment for consumers have shown that not only is it possible to cater for a large variety of people, but also that it generates more business in the process.