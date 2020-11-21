Christmas Drinks Are Coming To Town

We may be in lockdown, but we don’t need to be locked in without our favourite Christmas drinks. Coffee shops are still open for takeaway, so it’s time to make the most of the new Christmas drinks at Costa, Starbucks, Pret and Caffe Nero. Go for a lockdown walk and treat yourself with one of these limited-edition winter warmers.

Let’s start with Costa. Costa has absolutely excelled itself this year with their festive range. They have brought back the nation’s favourites; the Black Forest Hot Chocolate, Gingerbread Latte, Hot Spiced Apple and the Irish Velvet Latte and Hot Chocolate.

But not only that, they have also introduced three new festive favourites to the line-up, inspired by some of our favourite Christmas chocolates: After Eight Hot Chocolate, Terry’s Chocolate Orange Hot Chocolate and The Quality Street ‘Purple One’ Latte. What’s more, is that all three of these drinks come with either an After Eight, mini Terry’s Chocolate orange square or a purple Quality Street! Be careful though, because the baristas place these chocolates on the top of your drink and can quickly melt. This unfortunately happened to me, when I first tried the After Eight Hot Chocolate so watch out! I have tried 2 out of the 3 new drinks and I definitely recommend both the After Eight Hot Chocolate and the Terry’s Chocolate Orange Hot Chocolate. I also recommend the classic Hot Spiced Apple drink if you haven’t tried that before- a truly festive drink, which would be perfect for those who don’t like coffee or hot chocolate.

They're here! Say hello to our Christmas cups 😍 Explore our Christmas menu here: https://t.co/EgT86ojSJg pic.twitter.com/bge8xP9wfL — Costa Coffee (@CostaCoffee) November 4, 2020

At Starbucks, they have brought back their classics – the Eggnog Latte, Toffee Nut Latte, and Gingerbread Latte. They have also brought out the new Truffle Deluxe Hot Chocolate. The new hot chocolate includes a truffle flavour topping and whipped cream. All of these are being served in the classic Starbucks Christmas red take-away cups.

If you have the Pret monthly subscription, you can also enjoy their Christmas drinks for free. On Pret’s menu is the Gingerbread Latte, the Salted Caramel Latte and the new S’mores Hot Chocolate!

Christmas lunch is coming to your lounge 🥪 Pret's Christmas Lunch and all the trimmings, now also available for delivery 🚲 Order now: https://t.co/O0UHEi1vfi pic.twitter.com/fW6hIcpFIc — Pret (@Pret) November 5, 2020

Similarly, Caffe Nero also offers a Gingerbread and Salted Caramel Latte, as well as the Roasted Hazelnut Hot Chocolate and Mint Hot Chocolate. Yum.

What drinks will you be trying?

I am going to try and get through all of them by Christmas!