SUSU’s New Bar ‘Below Deck’ Is Now Open

As beer gardens open up in Southampton, SUSU is no exception with their new outdoor drinking area ‘Below Deck’.

Situated on the decking outside of the SUSU Building, students can enjoy a drink and grab a bite to eat in groups of six, as lockdown rules permits.

There’s plenty on offer, at Stag’s prices too! This means you can enjoy a pint of Stella for £3, or grab a 4-pint pitcher for £10. There’s also bottled drinks available, like VK’s, to give you that sense of being on a club night out, as well as soft drinks. If you get peckish on your evening out, you can also order some food. They offer classic bar snack crisps in a variety of flavours for only 85p, and a new hot food option of loaded fries, which have a huge variety of toppings available. My favourite was the Garlic and Herb Mayonnaise, but I must warn you it is very garlicky! The fries are only £3.75 and were a decent size too; definitely worth having alongside a pint. All of these items, drinks and food, are available to buy through the Round App, meaning no long queues at the bar and contact-free payment.

The ambience at Below Deck is really casual and friendly, with Surge Radio playing in the background. It was lovely on a sunny evening. It also makes a great drinking spot later into the evening too, as it is lit up with fairy lights. The bar is only open in the evenings, between 5pm and 11pm every day, but it means you can get a full day’s work in before heading out. Although, if you do want to get in earlier in the evening, you do need to be there on the dot of 5pm, as the space fills up very quickly, otherwise I would wait until 7-8pm, when tables become free again.

If you’re missing Stag’s or are in need of a cheap night out, then Below Deck is a great place to visit for you and up to 5 friends. It feels safe and secure, whilst also being the place for a fun evening.

Don’t forget, if you’re planning on visiting Below Deck, you need to bring your Student ID, Face Covering and have the NHS Covid-19 app to check in to the location when you arrive.