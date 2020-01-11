SUSU Issue Updated Brexit Information

SUSU has issued the updated information for EU/UK and Erasmus Students studying at the University of Southampton in preparation for the UK leaving the European Union at the end of the month.

EU Students are advised to apply for the EU Settlement Scheme to ensure their rights are protected. Whilst they do not have to provide evidence of their pre-settled status, SUSU has advised students to carry a copy of their University enrolment letter should documentation be asked for. Students are also reminded that their European Health Insurance Cards will remain valid if their studies began before the UK’s leaving date. For those beginning their studies after Brexit, their cards may not be valid and they may have to seek alternative arrangements.

The University has advised those with pre-Settled Status to apply for Settled Status, as this will allow them to remain in the UK indefinitely.

The situation regarding funding for UK and Erasmus Students going overseas for either a semester or year abroad is currently ‘unclear’. However SUSU has stated that the University is committed to the scheme. For Erasmus and UK Students studying overseas, the same Health Insurance rules apply as for EU Students coming to the UK.

You can find the full criteria and further advice by clicking this link. Information about the EU Settlement Scheme can be found here, and general Brexit guidance has been issued by the government, accessible here.