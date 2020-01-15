New Study Spaces Made Available in Hartley Library

Exam season is upon us, meaning that study spaces in Hartley Library are needed by students now more than ever. In response to two student suggestions under SUSU’s ‘You Make Change‘ campaign, the library at Highfield Campus, the academic hub for scientists, engineers, mathematicians, and students from other faculties, has added temporary extra work spaces in time for first semester exams.

The extra spaces are located on Level 1, and are being called ‘Study Sharing Spaces’, ideal for people who are studying alone but prefer to work in a more social atmosphere surrounded by others.

Hartley Library’s Twitter account posted the following along with the hashtags ‘#studybuddy’ and ‘#yousaidwedid’:

Studying on your own in the Library but don’t fancy sitting on your own? In collaboration with @union_soton we have created some study sharing spaces on Level 1 of Hartley.

The areas are clearly marked by ‘Study Sharing Space’ posters, which state, ‘By sitting here, you’re agreeing to let other people sit with you and spark up a study conversation!‘ It is hoped that this will be a meaningful and positive initiative for students, encouraging them to engage with and help each other during what can be a very stressful time of year. Avenue Campus has followed a similar initiative, opening up extra study spaces in their library and learning commons to further accommodate the large number of students wanting to work on campus.

VP for Welfare and Communities Laura Barr posted the following statement on Facebook to celebrate the new spaces: