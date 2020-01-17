Southampton Vice-Chancellor Recognised in New Year’s Honours

President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Southampton Professor Mark E. Smith has been awarded a CBE (Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for ‘services to research and higher education‘.

Professor Smith began his position as Vice-Chancellor at the University of Southampton in October 2019. Before this he held the same position at the University of Lancaster and before that at the University of Warwick. He is a physicist, academic and academic administrator and has published over 380 papers throughout his career. Other titles Professor Smith holds include FREng (Fellowship of the Royal Academy of Engineering) and FInstP (Fellowship of the Institute of Physics). Professor Smith is also a member of the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA), UKRI EPSRC’s Council and the Higher Education Funding Council for Wales.

Speaking on his recent CBE, Professor Mark E. Smith stated the following:

For the award to be for two of the things I feel are really crucial for society and I care so passionately about is great. I want to acknowledge and thank all the people who have worked with and supported me to be able to make a contribution to these fields.

Vice-Chancellor Smith’s job at Southampton is ‘to lead the University, and to help to direct and achieve the University’s strategic goals’. He can be contacted through the Executive Officer at M.Cross@Southampton.ac.uk or via telephone at 023 8059 8681.