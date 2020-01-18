Nominations Open For Spring Elections

Nominations have opened in the SUSU Spring elections, in which the major sabbatical roles will be up for grabs, along with plenty of part-time voluntary positions.

All students at the University of Southampton, including international students, can apply for these roles, and nominations close at 1pm on Wednesday 12 February.

The available five sabbatical roles are Union President, a position currently held by Emily Harrison, VP Education and Democracy, which is now filled by Jo Lisney, VP Sports, held by Olivia Reed, VP Activities, currently Fiona Sunderland, and VP Welfare and Community, filled by Laura Barr.

New post: Spring Elections 2020: Nominations Now Open! Will you nominate yourself for https://t.co/EuaE5gOQQB — SUSU (@Union_Soton) January 6, 2020

Other roles for which students can nominate themselves include Student Trustees, Student Officers, and the WSA Committee.

Students can nominate themselves or suggest a friend for a particular role, if they think they would be well suited to student representation.

More information, including a full list of the roles available and their descriptions, can be found here.