National Student Survey Opens

The annual National Student Survey opened on 6th January and will remain open until 30th April.

An email was sent to final year Southampton students on 9th January to inform them of the opening of the survey. It stated:

‘The National Student Survey (NSS) is a survey of all final year undergraduates in the UK and it gathers students’ opinions on the quality of their courses. The survey is conducted by Ipsos MORI, an independent research agency. It is commissioned by the Office for Students (OfS) on behalf of the UK funding and regulatory bodies in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.’

The NSS aims to improve the teaching quality and content of each course by responding to the feedback gathered. The information gathered is published on the OfS and Discover Uni websites, and is also useful for prospective students when decided where to study.

Final year students should expect to receive an email from Ipsos MORI on 6th February containing a unique link to the survey. Students who do not fill out the survey within three weeks of receiving their email will be contacted by phone.

More information can be found at https://www.thestudentsurvey.com/