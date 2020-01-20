Historic Southampton Corn Mill May Be Demolished

Southampton’s historic Solent Flour Mills could soon be demolished, according to a local councillor.

Sarah Bogle, who is the Labour representative for the Bargate ward on Southampton City Council and who also has been appointed as Community Champion for Heritage, Tweeted the news on the final day of 2019.

The Solent Flour Mills is an electricity-powered corn mill on the Western Dock built in 1934 by Joseph Rank, founder of the Joseph Rank Limited, once one of Britain’s largest flour mill and companies. However, it ceased operating for Hovis over a year ago because of loss-making.

Despite this, some have expressed concerns at the apparent plans by Associated British Ports to demolish the building because of its rich history in helping to revive the Southampton Docks in the early twentieth century.

Councillor Bogle said,

I have been made aware that ABP is planning to demolish the building. It provides a key link with our industrial past and continues to dominate the skyline, visible from across the city as a landmark building, that was locally listed in 2009 but not nationally listed. We need to work with ABP to find alternative solutions to demolition, bring other partners in and instead of losing a much-loved part of our heritage, find a new purpose for the building that benefits both the city and the port.

Associated British Ports have neither confirmed nor denied the claims.