UoS Chemistry Professor Named As Finalist For International Award

Professor Stephen Goldup, a chemistry professor specialising in synthetic chemistry at the University of Southampton, has been announced as a finalist for an international award, the 2020 Blavatnik Awards for Young Scientists in the UK.

The awards are judged by a group of leading UK scientists and recognise the recent, innovative discoveries of scientists under the age of 42 who, despite being in the early stages of their careers, are already pioneering science and it’s place in the world.

According to the University, Professor Goldup is a Royal Society Wolfson Fellow, and is part of Southampton’s Functional Inorganic, Materials and Supramolecular Chemistry who has developed innovative methods for the construction of “mechanically interlocked molecules” which have apparently possible applications in drug delivery, electronic materials and sensing.

On the nomination, he said,

It was a surprise and an honour when I received the call to say our work was being recognised by the Blatvanik Family Foundation and the New York Academy of Sciences […] It’s a wonderful moment when you are reminded that people outside the bubble of your research group also think what we’re doing is exciting!

The nominees will be honoured at a black-tie gala dinner and ceremony at Banqueting House in London on 4th March 2020.