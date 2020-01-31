An Update on Coronavirus Comes from The University

While national media is reporting the fatalities and spread of respiratory killer coronavirus which originated in China, the university has released a statement.

Acknowledging the fact that it is an international environment at the university, they felt it necessary to share some advice and information on the virus.

Wash hands after going to the toilet and thoroughly before preparing or eating food.

It’s also good practice to wash your hands after using doors and handrails in commonly used public areas.

If you need to cough or sneeze then do so into a tissue and then dispose of the tissue.

If you have flu symptoms or are concerned about your health, you should seek advice from your professional healthcare provider.

They have also pointed students in the direction of Public Health England.