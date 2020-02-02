M3 Speeder Gets Away With a Fine

On January 8, a 53-year-old driver was caught speeding up the M3 over 100mph. Twice.

The BMW driver was called to appear at the Southampton Magistrates’ Court and, after a guilt plea, was charged a £400 fine, as well as £85 court costs and an additional £4o for victim surcharge. In the British legal system, the latter’s purpose is the compensation of potential victims to a committed infraction.

The man left with 6 points on his driving license, which he nearly lost completely but was allowed to keep due to the extenuating medical circumstances of his son.