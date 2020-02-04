Southampton City Council Receives Government Funding to Tackle Homelessness

The Rough Sleeping Initiative fund, first established in 2018, has been given to the city of Southampton for the third year in a row to combat rough sleeping.

Southampton City Council will be awarded £915,120 of the nationwide £112m allocated to the scheme, which has brought about a nationwide fall in the number of rough sleepers in the U.K.

Statistics gathered by Southampton City Council report show a decrease in the number of rough sleepers in the city from 29 to 15 from November 2018 to November 2019.

The Rough Sleeping Initiative aims to supply local governments with staff and bed spaces. The bid for the funding was made alongside several homelessness charities that operate in the city, as well as health agencies and the Street Support Network.