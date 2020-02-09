Southampton ISOC Raises Over £20,000 for Islamic Relief

The University of Southampton Islamic Society, also known as ISOC, has raised £22,000 in just two weeks for Islamic Relief, an international aid agency which provides help to people in over thirty developing countries across the world.

Charity Week is a two-week, volunteer-led campaign organised by Islamic Relief which last year ran between 21st October and 8th November. The University of Southampton’s branch of the charity, ISOC, through a range of fundraising activities from bake sales and games nights to a fun-day at the local Abu Bakr Mosque and an auction, managed to raise £22,000. Later this year, 40 members of ISOC plan on climbing Mount Snowdon for charity.

Tajwar Choudhury, a PhD student in Chemical Artificial Intelligence and member of ISOC, told the University of Southampton:

100% of the money goes to Islamic Relief, one of the biggest charities in the UK. There are several projects the charity is aiming to fund, namely Cancer care for children in Gaza and Education for young girls in Afghanistan, to name a few.

Anybody who would like to donate to Islamic Relief can do so by following this link.