Concerns Over Coronavirus Close Southampton School

Headteacher Claire Charlemagne, in a statement sent to parents, said:

I am sorry to inform you that a family with children at the prep and senior departments who have recently travelled to the region affected by coronavirus have developed symptoms similar to those presenting with the coronavirus, and having been checked by medical professionals at Southampton General Hospital have been placed in isolation [outside the hospital].

As a school, our first priority is to keep our children and community safe.

We have taken advice on this situation from Public Health England and the Natural Health Service.

We have been advised that we need to take all steps reasonably practicable to prevent the spread of this virus.