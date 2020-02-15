Anti-Upskirting Campaigner Holds Event at University of Southampton

CW: This article contains mention of abuse

The woman who waged an 18-month campaign to criminalise upskirting, Gina Martin, has held a Q&A at the University of Southampton.

Compelled to take action after a man took photos up her skirt in broad daylight at a UK festival, Martin, alongside her lawyer, launched a movement which culminated in the House of Lords on 14th January, 2019, when peers backed the new law.

Martin also featured on the 2019 TIME Next List, and visited Southampton’s Highfield Campus to give a talk on 7th February.

The event was co-hosted by the Students’ Unions of both the University of Southampton and Southampton Solent, and saw Martin speak, among other topics, about her first book entitled Be The Change, a guide for aspiring activists.

Martin also spoke at the free event about the work she is doing in her new role as an ambassador for UN Women UK. The event was open to the public as well as students of both Southampton universities, and saw a strong turnout.

The evening was also an opportunity for the organisers to raise money for Yellow Door, a charity that works to support survivors of domestic and sexual abuse.

