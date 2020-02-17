SUSU Launch Urgent All-Student Vote on UCU Strike Action

With the UCU’s third lot of strike action set to commence this Thursday, SUSU have launched an all-student-vote about whether or not they should support the strike action.

There are three main options that students can vote for. According to SUSU’s rules, every All Student Vote requires 10% of all members to vote in order to be valid.

Furthermore, for SUSU to obtain a mandate to act on a certain result, a minimum of 50% of all votes cast must be in favour of one of three following options – each of which prescribe a certain action to SUSU and sabbatical officers:

1. I do not want SUSU to support the cause or the action

SUSU will not promote or facilitate any strike action by UCU

2. I would like SUSU to support the cause but not the action

SUSU will share information about the strike and the reasons for it on behalf of UCU

SUSU will provide space for UCU demonstrations and teach outs

3. I would like SUSU to support the cause and the action

SUSU will share information about the strike and the reasons for it on behalf of UCU

SUSU will provide space for UCU demonstrations and teach outs

Sabbatical Officers do not attend University meetings on the days of strike action

Sabbatical Officers will have a presence at picket lines

In her email to students, Union President Emily Harrison emphasises that ‘all of SUSU (including our clubs & societies and all elected officers, both full-time and voluntary) will be bound by the results of this vote and will not be able to use any official channels to promote any opposing views after the vote.’

There is less than three days to vote, with the vote closing at 16:00, Wednesday 19th February. So, make sure to vote and ensure that your voice is heard! You can vote on the issue here.