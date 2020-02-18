University Gliding Club Gets A New Glider

The Southampton University Gliding Club has got a new glider through SUSU’s capital grants funding.

Commenting on the new glider, which is based at Shalbourne Gliding Club and has SU printed on the glider’s tail, the Students’ Union has said:

We are committed to improving the experience of all our sports clubs – we hope the new glider will help SUGC members enjoy soaring through the skies and developing their skills.

Gliding is similar to flying in which those trained can fly in a small single passenger craft, towed either by a plane or on a tether. On the investment, VP Sports Olivia Reed has said: