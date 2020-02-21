Nominations Open for Academic Awards 2020

Nominations for SUSU’s Academic Awards night, to be held at the Students’ Union building later this semester, have officially opened.

There are six categories, divided into two sections, the Academic Rep categories and the Academic Staff categories. The full list of categories for which students at Southampton can nominate is as follows:

Academic Rep Categories:

Best Contribution to the Faculty

Best Consultation

Best Impact

Academic Staff Categories:

Best Pastoral Support

Best Academic Support

Most Engaging Lecturer

Last year’s awards ceremony, an annual event described by SUSU as a, ‘chance to celebrate anyone who has gone above and beyond in the academic side of student life this year‘, included free drinks and a three-course meal for invited guests.

Nominations will close on Wednesday, 11th March at 13:00, and can be submitted here.

This year’s Academic Awards will be held in the evening of Thursday, 7th May 2020.