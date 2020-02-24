Models Wanted for Winchester Fashion Week

A casting call for people interested in being models for Winchester Fashion Week has been sent out by WSA TheCompany.

The dates for the casting are as follows:

First Casting: 17th February

Second Casting: 24th February

Third Casting: 2nd March.

Those who have some experience modelling, or have no experience but think that they ‘have it in [them] to walk on the catwalk‘ are encouraged to get in touch with WSA TheCompany as soon as possible via the casting team’s email, thecompanywsa@gmail.com.

Students of any gender or height may apply.

The Company recruits models at the beginning of each year with the aim of putting on display the work of students from the Winchester School of Art, part of the University of Southampton’s Faculty of Arts & Humanities, in their own fashion show.

Winchester Fashion Week, during which selected models will have the opportunity to wear work by WSA students on the catwalk to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the fashion event.

#WFW20, an event coordinated by Winchester Business Improvement District (BID) which supports local businesses, will be held between the dates of 20th and 24th April 2020 inclusive.