Countdown Begins to UEFA Euro 2021 at St Mary’s

The countdown to UEFA Women’s EURO 2021 is well and truly underway, with England’s side playing a fixture at St Mary’s Stadium, with less than 500 days to go.

The tournament, which will have games around the UK next summer, kicks off at Old Trafford on 7th July 2021, with England playing in the first game as hosts.

The qualifying stages are underway and will conclude towards the end of 2020, when England will learn of their group stage opponents. The Three Lions have never won the tournament, finishing as runners-up on two occasions, most recently in 2009 when they were humbled in the final by a 6-2 defeat at the hands of Germany at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki.

Phil Neville’s side will be hoping to do better on home turf and have come a long way since being knocked out in the semi-finals in the last edition of the tournament.

St Mary’s Stadium – where the men’s team played against Kosovo during their EURO 2020 qualifying campaign – is one of ten grounds hosting games during the tournament. England will play at St Mary’s on the final day of their group stage campaign.

Tickets, competitions and volunteering opportunities can be found on the FA’s UEFA Women’s Euro 2021 website.

Councillor Satvir Kaur, Cabinet Member for Homes and Culture and Councillor for Shirley ward, said:

Southampton is thrilled to be hosting the Women’s EURO 2021 tournament, engaging local communities, inspiring women and welcoming people from across the world to share everything this great city has to offer. We are incredibly proud St Mary’s Stadium will be playing its part as a host venue.

Phil Neville’s England side won the SheBelieves Cup in 2019 and are ranked 6th in the world.