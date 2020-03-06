Nominations Open for Society and Volunteering Awards

Nominations have opened for SUSU’s first ever Society and Volunteering Awards.

The awards ceremony, which will take place on Saturday 2nd May between 6.30pm and 10.30pm in the Union Building on Highfield Campus, aims to recognise students who go above and beyond to improve the status of societies on campus.

This newest round of awards is hoped to become another regular date in the SUSU calendar dedicated to celebrating the outstanding achievements of Southampton students, following on from the respective successes of the Academic Awards and the Excellence in Volunteering Awards.

There are nine categories for which University of Southampton students can nominate those they think deserve the appropriate recognition, namely:

Best Society Event

Best Society Campaign

Best Society Collaboration

Fundraiser of the Year

Community Impact Award

Society Committee Member of the Year

Society Member of the Year

Society of the Year

Outstanding Contribution (Lifetime Membership).

There are currently 212 societies registered with SUSU at the University of Southampton, the full list and categorisations of which can be found here.

Nominations close at 9am on Friday 20th March, and students are encouraged to take part in the nominations process here.