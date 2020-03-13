BREAKING: VARSITY 2020 CANCELLED

Varsity, which was set to take place on Sunday 15th March, has been cancelled due to the escalating coronavirus situation.

SUSU announced on the afternoon of Friday 13th that the sporting event, which sees over 1000 students come to participate and watch Southampton play against Portsmouth, would no longer be going ahead.

The cancellation was made after the University of Portsmouth decided they could no longer participate.

SUSU issued a statement on Facebook stating that everyone is ‘hugely disappointed that this is the case’ but ‘the situation is unprecedented‘.

Prior to the cancellation Wessex Scene, Surge Radio, SUSUtv, and SUPS all pulled out of covering the event, along with with Portsmouth’s student TV station. Dominoes, who usually provide pizza throughout the day, also pulled out before the event was cancelled.

Only a few hours before announcing that the event would be cancelled, SUSU issued a statement saying that they ‘are pleased to confirm that, after careful consideration, Varsity 2020 will be taking place as normal’.

SUSU have said that full refunds will be issued, so keep an eye on your emails.