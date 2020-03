SUSU Bring Easter Opening Hours Forward

Following the early closure of the University, the Easter break will now start on the 16th March. In line with this, SUSU have decided to enforce the holiday opening hours to all their buildings.

The Easter opening hours will start on Monday 16th March and are as follows:

SUSU Building 42

Monday 16 March – Friday 17 April – 08:00 – 20:00

Thursday 09 April – Tuesday 14 April – Closed

Wednesday 15 April – Friday 17 April – 08:00 – 20:00

The Stag’s

Monday 16 March – Wednesday 08 April – 15:30 – 23:00

Thursday 09 April – Tuesday 14 April – Closed

Wednesday 15 April – Friday 17 April – 15:30 – 23:00

Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 March – Closed

Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 March – Closed

Saturday 04 and Sunday 05 April – Closed

Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 April – 12:00 – 19:00

The Bridge

Monday 16 March – Wednesday 08 April – 08:30 – 15:30

Thursday 09 April – Tuesday 14 April – Closed

Wednesday 15 April – Friday 17 April – 08:30 – 15:30

The Bridge Food

Monday 16 March – Wednesday 08 April – 08:30 – 14:30

Thursday 09 April – Tuesday 14 April – Closed

Wednesday 15 April – Friday 17 April – 08:30 – 14:30

The Shop

Monday 16 March – Friday 03 April – 08:30 – 16:30

Monday 06 April – Wednesday 08 April – Closed

Wednesday 15 April – Friday 17 April – 08:30 – 16:30

The Shop On Top

Monday 16 March – Friday 03 April – 10:00 – 14:30

Monday 06 April – Wednesday 08 April – Closed

Wednesday 15 April – Friday 17 April – 10:00 – 14:30

The Plant Pot

Monday 16 March – Friday 17 April – Closed

Bar 3

Monday 16 March – Friday 17 April – Closed

Avenue campus have also brought their vacation opening hours forward. The new times for the Library and Learning Commons (Avenue Campus) are:

Study Areas (excluding resource rooms)

Monday 16 March – Sunday 19 April 08.00-23.00

Closed on weekends

Thursday 09 April – Tuesday 14 April – Closed

Resource Rooms

Monday 16 March – Sunday 19 April 10.00-16.00

Closed on weekends

Thursday 09 April – Tuesday 14 April – Closed