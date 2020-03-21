Community Litter Pickers Organise City Clean-up For This Year’s GBSpringClean

The council are asking the community whether they are able to help with a city-wide clean up.

Junior Neighbourhood Watchers, alongside local community litter pickers, are coming together to participate in a Southampton wide clean-up as part of this year’s Keep Britain Tidy – Great British Spring Clean campaign (20 March – 13 April). Many of these groups operate year round, showing their love for their city and their environment by picking up litter and keeping Southampton clean and tidy.

On helping out, the council have said:

Some community groups receive funding from businesses and individuals to help pay for vital equipment, bags and high-vis vests, or to simply help to promote events and help to get local residents involved. How we can help: Loan of equipment such as litter pickers and hoops

Supply rubbish bags

Loan of hi viz vests if litter picking near roads

Provide safety information and advice

Collect the bags of litter after the event (NB: we can’t collect from private land such as schools, industrial estates or gardens)

Promote your event (if it is a public event) All you have to do: Let the group know the date and location of your proposed litter pick by email to parksvolunteers@southampton.gov.uk

Cabinet Member for Homes and Culture, Councillor Satvir Kaur commented:

It is encouraging to see future generations be part of the solution to our environmental issues, and I’m pleased that our Junior Neighbourhood Wardens are taking an active role in this. We are keen that the city is kept clean and green, and this initiative is a great way to help do this.

Ambitious goals have been set as part of the Green City Charter, and this is a step towards those goals.