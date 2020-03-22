Hampshire Comes Together to Support Vulnerable Groups During Coronavirus Outbreak

Volunteer groups across Hampshire have been offering help to vulnerable groups amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Over 70s and those with pre-existing health conditions are particularly vulnerable to the outbreak, which has led to numerous charities and volunteer groups across the county to offer their support and resources.

In Portsmouth, communities have been knocking on neighbours’ doors to check if they need help with their food shop to avoid them from being exposed to supermarket crowds, and in Chandler’s Ford, Chandler’s Ford Help have been distributing leaflets offering help with collecting prescriptions, walking dogs, and sharing in conversations with those who might be lonely during this time of recommended self-isolation. Many students had leaflets through their doors in Southampton too, offering help to anyone and everyone who may need it.

Credit: Ben Dolbear

The National Council for Voluntary Organisations (NCVO), the umbrella body for the charitable and community sector in England, has published a detailed list of ways in which we can all help during the outbreak, and can be found on their website here.