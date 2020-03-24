University Encourages Students to ‘Stay at Home’ Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

All students who do not have an ‘essential reason‘ to be on any of the University of Southampton campuses should now stay at home, according to Student Communications as of Monday, 23rd March.

In their daily briefing that covers national and University updates, the email sent to all 23,000 students at the University of Southampton says that the new measures will, ‘reduce the chances of contagion and allow staff with essential roles to work in a safer environment‘, and work in line with the government’s new social distancing measures.

The Communication highlights that all University systems can be accessed remotely, and concerned students can contact Student Life at studentlife@soton.ac.uk. A staff helpline, open during traditional working hours, has also been launched at +44 (0)23 8059 9000.

The new drastic move comes as the UK death toll from COVID-19, the disease caused by the Coronavirus infection, surged past 300, and infections topped 6,000. Young people are least likely to experience severe symptoms from the infection.

The University has launched a dedicated Coronavirus website, which features official advice that is updated daily, and can be found here.