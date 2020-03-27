SUSU Award Ceremonies Will Take Place Online

SUSU have confirmed that the Academic Awards 2020 will go ahead online.

The first Society and Volunteering Awards, which were also due to take place next term, will go ahead online too, scheduled for Saturday 2nd May.

“Although we are disappointed we can’t hold our award ceremonies on campus, we still want to celebrate all the fantastic nominations we’ve received,” SUSU said.

“We’ve decided we would love to share our winners online”.

SUSU are yet to announce the logistical plans for the award ceremonies taking place online, but say that “hopefully [SUSU] can let you all know about the plans for this very soon”.

SUSU are still accepting nominations for the inaugural Society and Volunteering Awards. The categories are:

Best Event

Best Campaign

Best Collaboration

Fundraiser of the Year

Community Impact Award

Society Committee Member of the Year

Society Member of the Year

Society of the Year

Outstanding Contribution

You can submit your nominations here for anyone you may know who has gone above and beyond for their society or for the Union as a whole. The deadline for nominations has been extended to 1pm on Sunday 5th April.