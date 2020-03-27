Wessex Scene to Host e-AGM to Fill Committee Posts

Wessex Scene is set to host an online Annual General Meeting (AGM) late next month, which will see the committee for 2020/’21 be elected, with nominations now open.

The AGM will consist of two days of 24 hours of voting between 9am on Tuesday 21st April and 9am on Wednesday 22nd April, and will replace the annual meeting that has been cancelled due to Coronavirus social distancing measures adopted by the UK Government, the University of Southampton, and SUSU.

The voluntary roles that students at Southampton can apply for to assist Editor-elect Linnea Lagerstedt in her 2020/’21 Wessex Scene committee are as follows:

Deputy Editor

Head of Design

Head of Imagery

Online & Marketing Manager

Head of Events & Outreach

Politics Editor

Opinion Editor

Pause Editor

Features

Lifestyle

Travel

Sports

Science & Technology

News & Investigations Editor (x3)

Subeditor (x3).

Those who wish to stand for any of the roles listed above are encouraged to fill this Google Doc form by 6pm on 20th April to ensure that their name is on the ballot. Students who wish to find out more about any of the roles open in this election can do so here, and can mark themselves ‘Going’ to the Facebook event by following this link.