Southampton Table Tennis Team Win Conference Cup

Southampton’s Table Tennis Club Men’s Second Team have beaten Bristol to win the Conference Cup finals.

The match, which took place on Wednesday, 11th March, resulted in an overall score of 14 – 3, leading SUSU’s VP Sports to comment that the men ‘certainly deserve this win‘.

This latest win means that the Men’s teams have an unbeaten record at the Conference Cup for two consecutive years. Due to their success, both teams will join the ranks of the National Trophy competition.

The Women’s 1st team in the sport was this month knocked out of the National Trophy championship by Nottingham, but were nonetheless in the top four teams nationally.

