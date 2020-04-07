Seven Eastleigh Neighbours Win People’s Postcode Lottery

Seven households in Eastleigh have won big prizes in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The winning postcode was SO50 7DQ, giving the seven neighbours in Horton Heath £1,000 each. They were the daily winners on Wednesday 25th March.

Julie McCourt, a People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador, told the Daily Echo: ‘Congratulations to our winners! I’m so happy for them and I hope they enjoy their winnings.‘

The People’s Postcode Lottery donates over 32% of revenue from ticket sales to charitable causes, meaning that the organisation has given over £500 million to charity since its launch in England in 2005.

Charities can apply to benefit from the People’s Postcode Lottery during the next funding round in early August 2020. The aims of the People’s Postcode Trust, which makes the grants, are to promote human rights, combat discrimination, and prevent poverty.