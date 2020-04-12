Kenny Dalglish Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for coronavirus, his family has announced.

The 69-year old former Scottish international striker was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for “treatment of an infection which required intravenous antibiotics”.

He subsequently underwent a test for Covid-19 in accordance with current guidelines despite showing no symptoms of the illness. Dalglish “remains asymptomatic” despite testing positive for the virus and will remain in hospital for further treatment.

A statement released by the Dalglish family read:

“Prior to his admission to hospital, Sir Kenny had chosen to voluntarily self-isolate for longer than the advised period together with his family. He would urge everyone to follow the relevant government and expert guidance in the days and weeks ahead”. “He would like to take this opportunity to thank the brilliant NHS staff, whose dedication, bravery and sacrifice should be the focus of the nation’s attention at this extraordinary time”.

The news has been met with a wave of well-wishes from the football community, with former Reds captain Steven Gerrard posting a picture of one of his daughters alongside Dalglish on Instagram, with the caption “Get well soon king”.

Jamie Carragher also wrote on Instagram “Hopefully Kenny will get rid of the virus ASAP” while Ian Rush payed tribute to his former Liverpool team-mate on the social network writing “Wishing a speedy recovery to the best…Sir Kenny Dalglish. Get well soon.”

Wirral South MP and Liverpool fan Alison McGovern said “Get well very soon” while former Anfield team-mate Terry McDermott tweeted support to Kenny Dalglish.

Thinking of my big pal @kennethdalglish hoping he makes a speedy recovery from this awful Virus 🤞🏻🙏🏻 #Lfc #NHS — Terry McDermott (@TerryMac777) April 10, 2020

Dalglish began his career at Celtic, helping the Glasgow side win four league titles before moving to Liverpool in 1977 for a British transfer record fee of £440,000. The Scotsman would go on to make 355 appearances for the Merseyside club, scoring 188 goals in a 14-year spell which saw him win eight league titles, three European cups and two FA Cups as both a player and manager.

Dalglish also managed Blackburn Rovers to the Premier League title in 1995 and won the league cup in 2012 during a second managerial spell at Liverpool.

He was also appointed a knight bachelor in the 2018 Birthday Honours for services to football, charity and the city of Liverpool.