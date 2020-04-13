COVID-19: Wessex Water Offers Rebate to NHS Staff

Wessex Water, a water supply and sewerage company serving 2.8 million customers across the South West of England, is offering a substantial water bill rebate to key NHS workers.

The areas covered by the company, one of the biggest in the UK, include Bristol, Dorset, Somerset and Wiltshire, also parts of Gloucestershire and Hampshire, including much of Southampton.

In recognition of National Health Service key workers on the front line of the Coronavirus pandemic, they are providing a rebate of up to £50 to cover the additional costs of washing uniforms.

To be eligible for the rebate, claimants must meet all three of the following criteria:

Receive water supply from Wessex Water

be on a water meter

be a frontline NHS worker who is required to wash the uniform given to you by your employer

The rebate will be available to each NHS front line worker in the household, and is expected to go to those in jobs including nurses, doctors, and paramedics. HM Revenue and Customs has a list of potentially eligible uniform wearers on their website.

Wessex Water is also attempting to help those who do not work for the NHS but are struggling to pay their bill during these testing times; according to the company, ‘more than 35,000 customers are now benefiting from lower bills‘.

Those wishing to claim the NHS rebate should fill out this digital application form as soon as possible.