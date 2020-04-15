Government Considering Financial Assistance for HE Research

Several working groups in government have been established in an effort to consider assisting Universities as the Coronavirus Crisis continues.

Science Minister Amanda Solloway noted the government’s efforts to ‘consider what measures are necessary to support universities, the research community and research institutions during this very difficult time’. The decision comes as Higher Education facilities fear that the current pandemic will see research collapse due to international travel bans and lockdowns issued by countries across the globe.

The Russell Group called for an emergency fund to be created to assist in supplying Universities with the means to continue research after the pandemic, due to the current pause and shutdown of HE laboratories.

Mrs Solloway was encouraged by the Universities’ attitudes in looking to maintain such research links as well as their efforts to ensure that staff and students stay at home and remain safe in the current climate.