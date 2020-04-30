SUSU Launch Free Sport Survey

In a bid to gather feedback on accessibility in sports at Southampton, SUSU have launched a survey, open to all students.

The survey states that ‘SUSU and Sport and Wellbeing want to make sport more accessible for all Southampton students by providing free or cheaper sport from September 2020,’ meaning that survey results will be used to take forward the proposal.

Among the questions are ‘What barriers to exercising or playing sport do you face?’ and ‘What sort of activities would you take part in?‘ with honest answers encouraged.

Participants are also asked what might put them off taking part in activities organised by Sport and Wellbeing, citing levels of competitiveness.

There may still be a ‘small cost‘ for activities starting in September 2020, but the goal is for there to be free sessions open to all.

The survey can be found here.