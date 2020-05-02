Revealed: Academic Awards 2020 Winners

The winners of this year’s Academic Awards have been revealed.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic meaning that there could not be a ceremony in-person, the Students’ Union recorded a virtual ceremony, detailing all winners and highly commended nominees.

There were over four winners in total, comprised of staff members and student volunteers, recognised for their outstanding work throughout the year across the following fields: Best Consultation, Best Pastoral Support, Best Impact, Best Academic Support, Best Contribution to the Faculty, Most Engaging Lecturer, and Academic Rep of the Year, which was taken home by Parth Pandya, Social Sciences Faculty Officer.

There were a record 534 nominations for this year’s awards, as we reported back in early April. If you would like to rewatch the virtual ceremony online, or see a full list of winners and highly commended nominees, please follow this link to the relevant SUSU blog.