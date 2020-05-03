Netball Club Raises £4.5K For NHS Charities Together

Southampton University Netball Club (SUNC) has raised a stunning total of £4,460 for NHS Charities Together.

Between Monday 13th and Sunday 19th April, no less than 55 members of the team covered a distance of 1,242 miles by cycling and running. The team had initially set out to raise £2,500 to support local NHS hospitals which are under increased strain during this time of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

With over 180% of their target raised, the team sent out a thank you message via Facebook saying:

7 days, 55 netballers and a MASSIVE 1700.64 km ran and 146.22 km cycled (by those unable to run)!!!! Together as a club we have covered 1846.86 km in just 7 days in order to raise a total of £3,600 for the NHS (so far)! A massive thank you to all the girls who participated in this amazing event and an even bigger thank you to all you generous people who donated to such a worthy cause. It’s not too late to donate, if you’re impressed with our efforts then all donations are welcome no matter how big or small.

If you would like to contribute to the cause, you can do so by following this link to the JustGiving page.