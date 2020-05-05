Russell Group Warns Emergency Research Funds are Required

At UCL, all research laboratories, except those deemed ‘in the immediate national interest’ such as those doing research on coronavirus, closed from the 20th March until at least the 15th April. As many other UK research laboratories follow suit, research-intensive universities call for extra funds to cover costs of disruption to science. The aim is to establish an emergency fund to cover the salaries of staff, PhD stipends, and other research costs during the coronavirus shutdown.

In a letter to UK Research and Innovation published (UKRI) on the 18th March, the group’s Chief Executive, Tim Bradshaw, said current plans to give a no-cost extension to research grants and reimburse some travel costs would not be enough to mitigate the huge disruption caused by the near sector-wide closure of laboratories. He has said the shutdown ‘is likely to be severely disruptive to the careers and training of the people who underpin the UK’s research base.’