Over £170k Raised for NHS Workers in Southampton

Over £170,000 has been raised by a Southampton scheme whose aim was to help the wellbeing of NHS workers in the city.

Southampton Hospitals Charity (SHC) started an appeal to help the mental and physical wellbeing of the staff at University Hospital Southampton (UHS) while they work in the battle against Covid-19. The figure has been raised by donations from the general public.

Wellness packages are being put together with food, toiletries and information about mental health resources.

400 of these boxes have been distributed throughout the hospital.