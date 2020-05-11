Revealed: Winners of Society and Volunteering Awards 2020

A full list of the winners from this year’s Society and Volunteering Awards at University of Southampton has been revealed.

This was the first Society and Volunteering Awards and was held online in line with nation-wide lockdown measures. The Best Event was won by the Southampton University Symphony Orchestra for the Centenary Concert which was held on 14th March to celebrate 100 years of the society.

The Best Campaign winner was named as SUSU’s Disabilities Officer, Lily McDermaid, for the effort she put into organising and promoted SUSU’s first ever Disabilities Awareness Week. This occurred in late January, and its success was noted in Lily’s numerous nominations.

The Best Collaboration was given to the Singapore Society and Malaysian Students Association for their Amazing Race 2019 and Inter-Society Sports Day 2020, praised by the awards panel for ‘uniqueness and committment to inclusivity.’ A one-off Sports Day held at local Cantell School raised £290 for the Red Cross Bangladesh mission to empower women.

The Fundraiser of the Year was awarded to Southampton RAG – Fight Night 2019, which in collaboration with Southampton University Amateur Boxing Society raised over £18,000 for Movember.

The Community Impact Award went to BioCycle, a student-led food waste recycling scheme, while Society Committee Member of the Year went to our very own Charlotte Colombo, the outgoing editor for Wessex Scene, particularly for her work to ‘enhance the experience of members.’

Society Member of the Year was awarded to the ‘driven, hard-working‘ Molly Ellis of Showstoppers, while Outstanding Contribution was shared between Thomas Edwards – Boldrewood Officer, Vice-President of First Aid Society, and member of Cameroon Catalyst, Lily McDermaid – Disabilities Officer, President of Fandom Society, and Treasurer of Neurodiversity & Disability Society, and Siobhan La Roche-Seeley – Southampton RAG President.

Society of the Year went to Quiz Society, who thanked ‘all of the Quiz Masters in the society who have worked so hard to allow the society to run the events that we’ve put on this year.’