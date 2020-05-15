Classification Information Released for Majority of Students

Last night and this morning, classification information related to the ‘No detriment’ policy implemented in March was released to the majority of students with the exception of those studying Humanities.

After originally stating that the information would be released following students’ return from the Easter break, the vast majority of students have only now received information relating to how their degrees will be classified under the ‘no detriment policy’. Broadly, it is clear that the policy is similar across all departments.

For finalists and those on integrated masters programmes, there will be two classifications calculated: a ‘no detriment’ classification and an ‘enhanced’ classification.

According to student emails, the ‘no detriment’ classification will be calculated as follows:

((Part III Semester 1 Average) x 2 + Part II Average)/3

Meanwhile, the ‘enhanced classification’ will be calculated as follows:

((Part III Semester 1 Average + Dissertation/Final Project Mark) x 2 + Part II Average)/3

Please note that for students on four year/integrated Masters programmes, the calculations will be broadly different, but with the same principle in mind.

In the emails Wessex Scene have seen, all have stated that the calculation that results in the highest rounded average is what will be used for students’ final degree mark.

Meanwhile, for students who are not in their final year of study, it is believed that their average for the year will be calculated based on Semester 1 marks only.

For finalists, it is believed that Semester 2 marks will only be taken into account if their final average mark is within 2% of the next degree classification. However, it is believed that Semester 2 marks will still appear on final transcripts.

If students had to take Semester 1 referrals, it is suggested that if they scored under 25%, it will be compulsory for them to sit further examination in that subject. Meanwhile, if the student scored at least 25% in a module, they will have the choice to sit further examination, but it will not be compulsory for them to do so.

If students have one fail mark below 25% and one above 25%, some emails suggest that students must take further assessment in the module below 25 % and they can choose to take further assessment in the module above 25% as long as the total amount of further assessment does not exceed 30 CATS. If students have failed more than 30 CATS of modules all with marks below 25%, it is suggested in some communication that they will need to repeat the year.

Humanities students, which encompasses subjects like Archaeology, History, Philosophy, English, Music, Film Studies and Modern Languages, recently got confirmation that they will not receive information on classifications until Monday.