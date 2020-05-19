BREAKING: Reevaluation of Degree Classification Policy Due to Complaints

Due to several severe complaints regarding the changes in the University of Southampton’s degree classification policy the UoS Humanities Student Office have released a statement declaring that the University will reevaluate the new policy along with SUSU.

The statement, which was sent out via email at 11.13 on the 19th of March reads as follows.

Dear Students We have received a number of e-mails from students relating to the recently released degree classification policy. As a result of the significant volume of messages received, the University have agreed that they will review how the classification policy is implemented, in conjunction with SUSU. We will issue further information in due course. With best wishes, Humanities Student Office

Wessex Scene have also heard reports of students in other faculties/schools such as Physics receiving similar correspondence, suggesting this will be a University-wide review of the policy.

UPDATE: Union President Emily Harrison has posted on social media, confirming that this will be a University-wide review, but stresses that ‘this DOES NOT mean massive changes or an entire overhaul of the policy but potential additional amendments which can only positively impact students.’